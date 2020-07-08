Foresters Player of the Week: Christian Encarnacion

This power-hitting DH from the Bay Area tore up junior college in 2019-20, smacking 33 homers. He brought that big bat to Pershing Park and lit up the night with three homers in his first four games. He should have had a fourth round-tripper, but the umpires lost the ball in the sunset! Christian leads the ’Sters with 10 RBI while hitting .571 on the young season.

