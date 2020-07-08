Courts & Crime

Man Allegedly Lights Fires on State Street, Threatens Police with Large Crystal

Diego Hernandez-Mendez Also Reportedly Stalked Female Pedestrian

By
Wed Jul 08, 2020 | 3:29pm
Photo: SBPDBooking photo of Diego Hernandez-Mendez.

Santa Barbara police arrested 32-year-old Diego Hernandez-Mendez on Sunday after he allegedly lit objects on fire in the middle of State Street, stalked a pedestrian, and then threatened responding officers with what was described as a seven-inch “jagged crystalized amethyst.”

According to police, employees of a business in the 1200 block of State Street called 9-1-1 to report Hernandez-Mendez lighting objects on fire in the middle of the pedestrian promenade and peering into cars parked along intersections. A female pedestrian also flagged down officers to report Hernandez-Mendez was following her. 

Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.

When officers confronted him, he reportedly ran. As the officers closed in, he suddenly stopped and raised the crystal in his right hand, police said, but was detained before he could strike. Hernandez-Mendez was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and probation violations.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jul 09, 2020 | 00:27am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/08/man-allegedly-lights-fires-on-state-street-threatens-police-with-large-crystal/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.