A New Way to Celebrate 7-Eleven Day

Given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven, inc. will not celebrate 7-Eleven day (July 11) in stores this year. Instead, we are giving a special birthday gift of one million meals* to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

“The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are thankful for 7-Eleven’s generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need.”

Fear not – we are still giving away free Slurpee drinks this summer. On July 1, 7Rewards® loyalty app members (yep… all 33 million of them), will receive one FREE MEDIUM Slurpee coupon in their account. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing you the opportunity to treat yourself when it’s convenient for you, while helping us practice physical distancing in stores.

If you’re skipping the store altogether, you can still find birthday-worthy delivery deals during the month of July on the 7NOW® delivery app. From July 7 to July 11, whole pizzas are only $5**, and a FREE Slurpee drink is redeemable with your order.***

“For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink,” said Jarratt. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

And as the world continues to reconfigure everyday life in response to the pandemic, we have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. You now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, we have installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. In addition, we continue to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

And, one more important detail . . . always bring your 7Rewards member account to the party. It's the proprietary loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app that gives you the power to earn and redeem points on most purchases, as well as take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features.

