Despotism Not Wanted

Hopefully, governors, county boards of supervisors, and city councils in states across the nation are considering how they would address having “federal” agents in full military gear, weapons, and in unmarked vehicles appearing on our streets authorized to assault and kidnap civilians and arbitrarily search them at will.

Meanwhile the ACLU is suing the Trump administration for what it says are the unconstitutional actions of the federal agents.

Hopefully, democracy and not despotism will prevail in our United States of America.