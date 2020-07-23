Foresters Player of the Week: Luke Taggart

Photo: Courtesy Luke Taggart

Though he only pitched one game this past week, it was a huge one. Luke Taggart had the best starting performance of the season so far, throwing six shutout innings while striking out 11 and walking none, leading to a big bounce-back win over the San Francisco Seals Saturday night. Taggart is now 2-0 on the season with a 1.20 ERA and is second on the team in strikeouts and leading in innings pitched. Foresters fans are familiar with Taggart, a recent graduate of Incarnate Word University in Texas; he was Santa Barbara’s 2019 EP ’19 Pitcher of the Year, earning all-CCL honors while helping the ’Sters win the California championship.

