Cox Communications Offers Two Months of Free Internet Service to New Qualifying Families in Time for Back-to-School

Free service, remote support and discounted laptops arm students for a successful new year of virtual learning

As back-to-school fast approaches, Cox has announced new customers that qualify will receive Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet, for two months at no cost. New customers must sign up between July 21 and September 30 for free service, which also includes free technical support.

“As distance learning has become the new normal for families and schools in our community, we’re helping to bridge the digital divide through our Connect2Compete program,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara. “We’re focused on removing barriers to help our local students succeed in this environment.”

In March, when schools began switching to distance learning, Cox offered free internet service for new participants of Connect2Compete so students without internet access at home could transition to online learning. The offer was then extended to three additional free months through July 15 to help students finish out the school year.

The new offer will help even more students and families get connected through Connect2Compete.

Computers are part of virtual learning and Cox continues to partner with local, regional and national organizations including Computers to Kids San Diego and PCs for People which provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program. In May, Cox donated $250,000 to Computers 2 Kids to help the nonprofit refurbish and distribute 20,000 devices this year to low-income students and families throughout Cox’s southern California service areas.

A summary of enhancements and benefits of Cox’s Connect2Compete program include:

Two months of free Connect2Compete service and remote desktop and phone support through Cox Complete Care for eligible new customers who apply between July 21 and September 30, $9.95/month thereafter

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over three million Cox Hotspots nationwide

This summer, Cox announced a new digital learning platform available to Connect2Compete customers to keep kids engaged in academics this summer. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America’s digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Customers can easily access this tool in Cox’s Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete easily from anywhere whether on their mobile device or desktop by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

To help parents help their children learn from home, Cox has provided several tips and resources available on the company’s content hub Converge. Click here to learn more.



For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.

