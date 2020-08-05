Labor Most Santa Barbara City Workers Agree to Pay Cuts of $2.3 Million Mayor, Councilmembers, City Administrators Take Salary Cuts, Too

Nine of the 10 bargaining units representing City of Santa Barbara employees have agreed to defer 2.5 percent in pay increases already negotiated, thus saving City Hall $2.3 million for fiscal year 2021. This came in response to the drastic financial damage wrought by COVID-19. Only the firefighters’ bargaining unit is still negotiating terms and conditions of any pay deferrals. This savings also includes 2.5 percent pay cuts for managers and department heads. City Administrator Paul Casey and City Attorney Ariel Calonne are taking a 5 percent pay cut.

So far this year, COVID has cost City Hall $10 million in lost revenues and additional expenses. Over the next two years, the city is estimated to lose around $30 million.

The mayor and councilmembers had been automatically awarded pay increases of 10.72 percent this year, reflecting last year’s gains. In response to the pandemic, Mayor Cathy Murillo and councilmembers Oscar Gutierrez, Meagan Harmon, and Alejandra Gutierrez have declined to accept their pay increases. Councilmember Eric Friedman opted to accept the raise and then donate it to the city’s Library Foundation, on which he served. Councilmember Kristen Sneddon accepted the raise but chose not to accept the city’s health coverage. And Councilmember Mike Jordan opted to accept only a 5 percent increase.

Add to Favorites