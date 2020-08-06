Letters Here’s to You, Miss Robson

I was so sorry to learn of Dorcas Robson’s passing, but so pleased to hear that she had such a long and enjoyable life. She was my kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt in 1960-61. I only spoke with her three other times after leaving Roosevelt a year later.

The first was in 1974 at the Peter Nero concert at Westmont when I saw her and my 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Shurtleff, sitting together in the row behind me. The second was in 1999 when my mother phoned and told me of a notice in the daily paper that it was Miss Robson’s 75th birthday. I asked for her number and called.

Introducing myself, I told her the year I had been in her class, and she asked, “Morning or afternoon?” I didn’t remember but mentioned the names of a few classmates — Kirk Kinsell, Holly Beebee, Kim Christiansen — and she immediately said, “That was the afternoon class.”

The last time, in 2002, I was back in town and she was in front of me in line at AAA. I knew I knew her but couldn’t place her. As she was leaving, I said, “Excuse me,” introduced myself, and continued, “I know I know you, but …” and she said, “You called me on my birthday a few years ago.” Each time I told her how fondly I remembered her being my teacher and thanked her. So here’s to you, Miss Robson! Thanks for giving so many of us a great start!

Add to Favorites