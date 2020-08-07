Sports Foresters Player of the Week: Noah Cardenas Catcher Hit .563, Scored Six Runs, Knocked in Four, and Stole Three Bases

Catcher Noah Cardenas has been a key part of the Foresters all summer, but last week, he really stepped up his game and earned Player of the Week honors. The UCLA backstop’s defense is outstanding, and he has masterfully handled the Santa Barbara pitching staff. In the past week, he showed off his offensive skills, too. After notching three two-out RBI last Sunday, he hit .563 and scored six runs. He also knocked in four and even stole three bases. Cardenas will play a key role for the Sters as they start NBC World Series this week in Wichita, Kansas.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites