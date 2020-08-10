Announcement Information on Workforce and Training Programs to be Part of a Zoom Informational Session on August 13

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board (SBCWDB) will be hosting the Workforce Programs Launch Event (via Zoom) on August 13, 2020. The programs are funded in part by numerous workforce grants received by the SBCWDB.

The event will provide information on eight workforce programs in partnership with Equus Workforce Solutions, Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Barbara County United Way, Transitions-Mental Health Association, and Santa Barbara County Probation Department. In addition, Allan Hancock College, Lompoc Adult Education and Santa Barbara City College will present on workforce training opportunities.

Target populations include COVID-19 laid off workers, young adults not attending school, students with disabilities, military veterans and their spouses, and adult job seekers recently incarcerated. The free services offered by the several workforce programs range from basic career services, vocational and on-the-job training opportunities, paid work experience, temporary jobs opportunities, and financial assistance. Consequently, this will prepare job seekers for those businesses in need of high skilled workers, who are now looking to meet the new demands of their business due to the pandemic.

Event date and times:

Thursday, August 13, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM in English and 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM in Spanish

For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, go to www.sbcwdb.org.

