Community Dos Pueblos High’s Class of 2020 Completes Graduation Mural ‘We Are Resilient’ Mural Is Composed of 466 Student-Painted Tiles

“Dedicated to the Class of 2020 who showed their resiliency and strength during the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are DP!”

This statement can now be found etched into a plaque on the outer wall of the Dos Pueblos High School gymnasium, directly next to the 264-square-foot mural that was just completed Tuesday. The mural is composed of 466 student-painted tiles, the school crest and year, and “We Are Resilient.”

The mural is meant to mimic the iconic graduation-cap toss that the 2020 graduating seniors weren’t able to experience. Instead, the 466 seniors at Dos Pueblos High School created a timeless version of the moment — a mural made up of 6″x6″ tiles, each painted by and representative of the 466 seniors and the way they would decorate their caps.

A view of the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Class of 2020 Resiliency Mural.

“Seeing the beautiful mural come to fruition was a wonderfully emotional moment symbolizing our school coming together to overcome the challenges of last spring to celebrate the class of 2020,” Principal Bill Woodard said. “I want to thank the DPHS Foundation for spearheading the efforts which will be a lasting legacy to the class of 2020!”

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation raised more than $10,000 toward the mural, and Tileco donated over 1,000 tiles, in addition to many other community members who worked to help make the project a reality. The foundation plans to do a ribbon-cutting celebration with the graduating class when the pandemic restrictions allow.

