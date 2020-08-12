Announcement Los Padres National Forest to Host 6th annual Women in Wildfire Training Camp

GOLETA, Calif. – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking highly motivated people to attend an introductory firefighting career awareness camp which will include training designed for entry level firefighters. Individuals selected for the program will be introduced to and gain basic knowledge of the Incident Management System, firefighting techniques, suppression equipment, safety, strategy, and tactics, as well as fire behavior.

Field exercises and physical training will be part of this valuable hands-on experience. Participants will also receive leadership and career development training.

The next Women in Wildfire Basic Training Camp will be held March 7-12, 2021. This 6 day, 5 night Camp will be hosted in Santa Barbara, California. If selected, participants will receive a stipend for the training and physical fitness test portion of the camp. Participants will stay in cabins and meals will be provided throughout the week. Full attendance and participation in all aspects of the training is mandatory for the entire week.

Graduates of the program will be highly competitive for seasonal wildland firefighter positions. These entry-level positions provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer. Firefighters safely engage in wildland fire suppression and emergency response operation activities. They travel and work up to 21 day assignments, including out of the state. The work consists of hiking, carrying heavy equipment, operating fire machinery, working near heavy equipment, and using hand tools such as shovels, picks, and chainsaws, sometimes in highly stressful situations. Careers opportunities are also available in wildland firefighting to lead fire and aviation management programs.

The Forest will be accepting online applications for the Training Camp beginning Sunday, August 16, through Friday, August 28, 2020. For more information, visit the Los Padres National Forest, Women In Wildfire Training Camp -Website at https://go.usa.gov/xfpZU, or select: Women In Wildfire Training Camp – APPLICATION.

Add to Favorites