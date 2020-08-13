Announcement Congressman Salud Carbajal To Participate in Deliberative Town Hall on COVID-19 Aug. 13

Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) will be participating in an online Deliberative Town Hall on the COVID-19 crisis Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 – 6:30 pm PT. This Deliberative Town Hall is being organized by the non-partisan Institute for Democratic Engagement & Accountability (IDEA) at The Ohio State University.

All constituents from CA-24 are invited to attend, but need to register in order to receive the link to the online event. Participants also have the chance to complete a survey to let the Congressman know more about their views on the pandemic and policies related to it. Participants do not have to take the survey to attend the event.

The town hall is part of IDEA’s “Connecting to Congress” initiative, in which the IDEA team organizes online town halls for Members of Congress and recruits a representative cross-section of the district to participate, so that Members can hear from the full range of their constituents. For this event, Rep.

Carbajal will also be joined by Dr. Penny Borenstein, Health Officer/Public Health Director for San Luis Obispo County, and Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to provide additional public health information to constituents.

“I am always thrilled about the opportunity to engage with my constituents about the issues that matter most to them. Right now, our country and our central coast are facing so much uncertainty because of COVID-19 and I want to continue to be a resource,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal. “I’ll be joined by local

public health professionals to answer your questions about everything from the federal Coronavirus response to the efficacy of masks. I hope you’ll take a moment to tune in and make your voice heard.”

“In our experience, these events have been extremely successful both for Members and for constituents,” says Dr. Michael Neblo, director of IDEA. “Because it’s an independent event and not an infomercial, constituents tend to really love it, with above 95% of participants surveyed afterward saying they would do another, and for Members, it’s a really great chance to have a productive conversation with constituents they might not normally reach.”

Town Hall Registration Link: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9GikpGpbTq14kMl

NOTE: Interested media should RSVP to Mannal.Haddad@mail.house.gov to attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

For questions for Rep. Carbajal, please email Mannal Haddad, Communications Director for Rep. Carbajal at mannal.haddad@mail.house.gov.

For questions about registration or the event itself, please email the Connecting to Congress team at

team@connectingtocongress.org.

