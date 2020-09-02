News Society of Fearless Grandmothers Steps Up for Climate Justice Holds Shoe Strike to Protest Oil Permits in Santa Barbara County

Six hundred and forty-five pairs of shoes stood steadfast on the steps of the City Administration Building last Saturday. From enormous cowboy boots to 4-inch patent-leather heels, each shoe stomped home the Society of Fearless Grandmothers’ message, “Climate Justice Now!”

The nonviolent COVID-safe protest was modeled after the Swedish SkoStrejk movement and is the second on of its kind in Santa Barbara. Demanding protection for the environment, the denial of any new fossil fuel permits, a COVID-19 response focused on a transition from a fossil-fuel economy, an end to systematic oppression, and racial and economic injustice, the protest is in response to the over 1,500 new permits for oil wells in the state approved this year.

According to organizer Irene Cooke, “The people demand climate justice!” and shoe strikes will continue to happen on the last Saturday of each month. Photos of the strike can be found on social media, along with ways to donate to the cause. After the last strike, all shoes will be donated to charity.

