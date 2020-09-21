Announcement Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day, September 22

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – September 22 has been declared National Voter Registration Day. What better excuse to check your voter registration and make sure your residence and mailing address is accurate and up-to-date.

“Voting in California has never been easier and registering to vote is the first step,” said Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland. “All California residents are eligible to vote was long as they are a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old on Election Day.”

The deadline to register to vote in California for the upcoming Presidential Election is October 19. Registering prior to this deadline ensures that voters receive all the voter material they will need.

“I highly recommend registering to vote before the October 19 deadline,” said Holland. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark their ballot safely and securely at home.”

There a several ways to register. Forms are available online at www.sbcvote.com or www.RegisterToVote.ca.gov. Paper applications may be available at most U.S. Post Offices, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles. To verify voter registration status or update registration information, such as an address or party affiliation, go to www.sbcvote.com.

If a voter misses the October 19 registration deadline, they may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, and must go to the County Registrar of Voters office or a polling place to register and vote. Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the Registrar of Voters Office has completed the voter registration verification process.

The three election offices in the county will be open for voting, voter registration and voter questions from October 5 through Election Day, November 3.

Office locations and regular business hours:

Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102

8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

NOTE: To better serve voters, the Lompoc Office will move to the Lompoc Veteran’s Memorial Building at 100 E. Locust starting October 22, 2020.

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134

8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office wants to help make the voting process as easy as possible. For questions or assistance, please call (805) 568-2200.

