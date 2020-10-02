Letters Support Measure M

As a resident and taxpayer in the unincorporated Eastern Goleta Valley, I am writing to express my strong support for the passage of Measure M on the November 2020 ballot, to benefit the Goleta Union School District. This important measure will, among other things, upgrade STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) labs; increase student internet access and classroom technology. I am not a parent, yet as a resident of our democracy I have a strong investment and interest in the provision of quality public education that helps children remain current on fast-moving technological and scientific changes and discoveries.

I took a look at my most recent tax statement/breakdown and was shocked to see that there has not been a bond for the GUSD for almost 25 years! There has been no bond during the past two decades of rapid technological and scientific research and growth. In addition, the physical condition and maintenance of school properties warrants serious attention. I appreciate that the Bond carries with it a Citizens Oversight Committee, and a requirement that funds be spent locally.

Our schools are important- if not the most vital assets of the many diverse communities that comprise the Goleta Valley. I urge my fellow residents to mark your ballots in SUPPORT of Measure M.

