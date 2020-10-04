No Left Turn

Letters

By Don Thorn, Carpinteria
Sun Oct 04, 2020 | 3:35pm

The 2020 election is the most important election in the history of America. It is a lot more than just winning or picking a president. It is about the survival of our Republic. It is about a free capitalistic society versus socialism / marxism. It is about individual rights / freedoms versus total government control (schools, colleges, media, health care, private property, agencies, etc.).

Vote wisely, America. A left turn on November 3 would mean the end of America and our freedoms.

