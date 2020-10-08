New Partner to Take over Management of El Cap, Ocean Mesa RV

More Like This

As of September 30, El Capitan Canyon Resort and Ocean Mesa RV Resort have formed a partnership with Sun RV Resorts, a Michigan-based company operating over 400 resorts and recreational-vehicle communities in 32 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada. El Cap and Ocean Mesa founder Roger Himovitz says the decision comes after years of searching for a like-minded partner to help achieve long-term development goals. Himovitz says Gary Shiffman, head of Sun RV Resorts, has been familiar with the Capitan operation for more than 15 years. Shiffman and his team will take over daily management of both El Cap and Ocean Mesa.

