Letters No on Prop. 23

I am surprised by the Independent‘s endorsement of Prop. 23. Everyone I know on kidney dialysis is against this proposition.

It is not necessary to have a horribly expensive physician present at all times. A physician supervises the clinic, and a physician’s assistant is there eight hours a day. Two nurses are there whenever patients are being treated. All staff are trained in CPR, and 9-1-1 can respond quickly.

Prop. 23 would increase costs without increasing patient safety.

