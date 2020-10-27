Letters Willful Ignorance

At a meeting of his inner circle on June 15, Donald Trump said, “If you don’t test, you don’t have any cases. If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” Yet, he is tested either every day or several times a week, depending on the White House source.

Donald Trump, himself, recently had a serious case of COVID-19. According to the logic of this self-proclaimed “stable genius”, if only he had not been tested, he would not have contracted the virus. So, why is Trump tested at all? This rotting jack-o’-lantern and his MAGA marionettes clearly should not be questioning anyone else’s cognitive abilities! The truth may hurt, but such willful ignorance is dangerous and can be fatal. This is a fact to which 220,000 grieving families can painfully attest.

