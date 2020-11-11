Briefs

Noleta Garage Blaze Defeated by Firefighters

Family Home Fire on Auhay Drive Put Out in Under 15 Minutes

Wed Nov 11, 2020 | 12:52pm

Santa Barbara County and City firefighters conquered a garage fire in Goleta Valley Wednesday morning. 

At 10:20 a.m., County Fire responded to the 4500 block of Auhay Drive with three engine trucks as well as City Fire with another one to help with battling the blaze. No civilians or firefighters were injured. It took less than 15 minutes to knock the fire down.

Crews will remain on scene to help with overhaul operations and salvaging what’s left of the building. An investigator is still determining the cause of the fire.

