SBAOR Annual Awards and Installation Ceremony
SBAOR Annual Awards and Installation Ceremony
The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 113th annual Awards and Installation Ceremony to recognize leaders of the organization and introduce the officers and board of directors for the coming year. Traditionally marked with a luncheon at the Coral Casino, this year’s celebration looked different, of course, being held online via zoom instead of in person. The ceremony was held Thursday, December 10.
Outgoing 2020 President Staci Caplan was honored for her leadership. Caplan said that she “looks back on this year with a grateful heart,” taking pride in the association’s members for their “resilience and adaptability” during a challenging year. She also observed that one of the silver linings of this pandemic year is the “renewed focus on the importance of home.” Caplan bestowed her president’s award to the association’s CEO Bob Hart.
National Association of REALTORS® President Vince Malta inducted the 2021 Board of Directors. The following members were installed and honored:
2021 SBAOR Board of Director
President: Brian Johnson
President Elect: Bob Walsmith Jr.
Vice President: Todd Shea
Secretary/Treasurer: Michele Allyn
Directors:
Geoff Rue
Michelle King
Brianna Johnson
Jean Sedar
Elisa Bartron Hills
Janet Caminite
Jessie Sessions
Doug Van Pelt
Immediate Past President: Staci Caplan
Affiliate Director: Sarah Sinclair
2020 Award Recipients:
REALTOR® of the Year Award:
Thomas C. Schultheis
Presented by Andy Alexander
REALTOR® Award of Excellence:
Dan Encell
REALTOR® Community Service Award:
Brianna Johnson
Howard Gates Award:
Bob Walsmith, Jr.
Affiliate of the Year Award:
Rick Wilson
Presented by Summer Knight
Community Service Award:
Silvana Kelly Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara
Honorary Member for Life Award:
Adrienne Schuele
REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.