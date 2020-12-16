Real Estate SBAOR Annual Awards and Installation Ceremony

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 113th annual Awards and Installation Ceremony to recognize leaders of the organization and introduce the officers and board of directors for the coming year. Traditionally marked with a luncheon at the Coral Casino, this year’s celebration looked different, of course, being held online via zoom instead of in person. The ceremony was held Thursday, December 10.

Outgoing 2020 President Staci Caplan was honored for her leadership. Caplan said that she “looks back on this year with a grateful heart,” taking pride in the association’s members for their “resilience and adaptability” during a challenging year. She also observed that one of the silver linings of this pandemic year is the “renewed focus on the importance of home.” Caplan bestowed her president’s award to the association’s CEO Bob Hart.

National Association of REALTORS® President Vince Malta inducted the 2021 Board of Directors. The following members were installed and honored:

2021 SBAOR Board of Director

President: Brian Johnson

President Elect: Bob Walsmith Jr.

Vice President: Todd Shea

Secretary/Treasurer: Michele Allyn

Directors:

Geoff Rue

Michelle King

Brianna Johnson

Jean Sedar

Elisa Bartron Hills

Janet Caminite

Jessie Sessions

Doug Van Pelt

Immediate Past President: Staci Caplan

Affiliate Director: Sarah Sinclair

2020 Award Recipients:

REALTOR® of the Year Award:

Thomas C. Schultheis

Presented by Andy Alexander

REALTOR® Award of Excellence:

Dan Encell

REALTOR® Community Service Award:

Brianna Johnson

Howard Gates Award:

Affiliate of the Year Award:

Rick Wilson

Presented by Summer Knight

Community Service Award:

Silvana Kelly Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Honorary Member for Life Award :

Adrienne Schuele

