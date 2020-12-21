Briefs Electric Bikes Coming to State Street 17 Bike Stations To Hold Dozens of BCycle Bikes

By January, the 17 bike stations being bolted into State Street will hold dozens of electric bikes from BCycle, Santa Barbara’s new bike-share purveyor. These are just some of the 80-90 bike-docks BCycle hopes to add to city streets along with 250 electric bikes that have a range of 30 miles if ridden at their top speed of 17 mph.

Rentals are made with an app and cost $7 for a 30-minute ride, or $30 per month — or $150 per year — with 30 free minutes then $3 per every additional 30 minutes. The docks are currently between the 400 and 1300 blocks of State Street, and memberships include the 47 other cities that have BCycle, such as Los Angeles, where it’s known as Metro Bike Share, and Las Vegas under the name RTC Bike Share.

