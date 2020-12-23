Briefs Isla Vista Luxury Living Reaches Civil Settlement with District Attorney

The property management company Isla Vista Luxury Living Inc. came to a settlement with the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office over several unlawful business practices.

The civil complaint, filed in the Santa Barbara Superior Court, alleges that between August 2018 and December 2019, Isla Vista Luxury Living Inc. failed to employ an onsite janitor, housekeeper, or other responsible person in an apartment complex with more than 16 units.

“Laws designed to protect tenants are extremely important, particularly in communities like Isla Vista where there is often an inherent imbalance of power between landlords and tenants,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said. “The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is committed to enforcing these laws and to protecting the rights of tenants in Santa Barbara County.”

As part of the settlement, both defendants admitted liability and agreed to pay a total civil penalty of $16,000 to the County of Santa Barbara.

