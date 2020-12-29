Year in Review

Jackson Friedman’s 2020 in Review

Our Associate Editor Shares Some of This Year’s Standout Stories and Hidden Gems

San Marcos High School sophomore Shakir Ahmad (L), Rebecca Horrigan (Top Right), and the restaurant formerly known as Sambo's (Bottom Right). | Credit: Courtesy
Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 10:45am

Pre-Pandemic Times

Remembering Horace McMillan, the Doctor Who Took on Big Banks and Real Estate Lobby over Civil Rights” by Nick Welsh and Adri Davies 

Channel Islands Shipwrecks Tell Stories of Heroism, Heartbreak, and High-Seas Scalawaggery” by Tyler Hayden

Santa Barbara Actor and Football Hall of Famer at Center of ‘Redskin’ Name Change Debate” by Nick Welsh

Pearl Harbor Aftermath: A Memoir by Miye Ota

Coronavirus

“Former ‘Indy’ Staffer in Milan Describes Life in a Red Zone” by Tyler Hayden

A World without Sports” by Victor Bryant and John Zant

The Week in Pictures series by Daniel Dreifuss (see our Multimedia page)

“Coronavirus Travel Ban Traps Santa Barbara Couple in Peru” by Tyler Hayden

“Santa Barbara Teachers Must Learn New Ways to Teach Students” by Delaney Smith

“Santa Barbara Sewing Circles Make Face Masks for the Millions” by Jean Yamamura

“From Making Designer Tree Houses to Protective Gowns” by Nick Welsh

“Finding Comfort and Calm in Remote Teaching” by Rebecca Horrigan

Santa Barbara’s Head of ICU Battles COVID-19” by Nick Welsh

Santa Barbara’s Multilingual Messengers Bridge the Invisible Divide” by Delaney Smith

Santa Barbara County’s Network of Nutrition” by Matt Kettmann

Santa Barbara Works to Prevent Teen Suicides in the Pandemic” by Delaney Smith

“Zooming Away from Privacy” by Starshine Roshell

Santa Barbara’s Unemployed in Limbo as COVID Relief Stalls in Senate” by Jean Yamamura

Teaching Pods Land Among Some Santa Barbara Schoolchildren” by Delaney Smith

Local Heroes 2020” by Indy Staff

Inside the Lompoc Prison Outbreak

Click here for the entire Lompoc Prison series.

Sisters Say Brother Sick with COVID-19 Was Released from Lompoc Prison to Die” by Tyler Hayden

Inmates and Families Panic as Lompoc Prison Goes into Lockdown” by Tyler Hayden

Lompoc Prison Inmates and Families Describe ‘Cruel’ COVID-19 Conditions” by Tyler Hayden

22 Days Inside Lompoc Prison’s COVID-19 ‘Hellhole’” by Tyler Hayden

Black Lives Matter

“A Week of Grief and Rage” by Nick Welsh

“Thousands at Santa Barbara Courthouse Protest the Murder of George Floyd” by Daniel Dreifuss and Delaney Smith

Santa Barbara Commemorates Juneteenth

NBA Great Jamaal Wilkes Was Detained Just for Being Black” by John Zant

Teens, Adults Confront School District with Anti-Racism Demands and Ethnic Studies Classes” by Delaney Smith

Black Lives Matter Protest Sparks Name Change for Sambo’s” by Delaney Smith

Force Files

Click here for the entire Force Files series by Tyler Hayden

The Light and Dark Sides of Santa Barbara’s Police Forces” by Tyler Hayden

One Santa Barbara Deputy, Five Violent Deaths” by Tyler Hayden

In Other News…

‘Extreme Isolation Cells’ Banned from Santa Barbara County Jail” by Delaney Smith

‘Today the Devil Loses’: Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life Without Parole” by Jean Yamamura

‘Conception’ Victims Memorialized on Anniversary of Deadly Disaster” by Daniel Dreifuss and Jean Yamamura

La Artista Adriana Arriaga” by Charles Donelan

Inside the Minds of Young Santa Barbara Voters” by Tyler Hayden

Deborah Barnes Launches Website for Those Who Die on Streets” by Nick Welsh

Santa Barbara Voters Say No to Trumpian Politics” by Nick Welsh

‘Conception’ Captain Charged with Seaman’s Manslaughter” by Jean Yamamura

