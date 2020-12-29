Year in Review Jackson Friedman’s 2020 in Review Our Associate Editor Shares Some of This Year’s Standout Stories and Hidden Gems

Pre-Pandemic Times

“Remembering Horace McMillan, the Doctor Who Took on Big Banks and Real Estate Lobby over Civil Rights” by Nick Welsh and Adri Davies

“Channel Islands Shipwrecks Tell Stories of Heroism, Heartbreak, and High-Seas Scalawaggery” by Tyler Hayden

“Santa Barbara Actor and Football Hall of Famer at Center of ‘Redskin’ Name Change Debate” by Nick Welsh

“Pearl Harbor Aftermath: A Memoir by Miye Ota”

Coronavirus

“Former ‘Indy’ Staffer in Milan Describes Life in a Red Zone” by Tyler Hayden

“A World without Sports” by Victor Bryant and John Zant

The Week in Pictures series by Daniel Dreifuss (see our Multimedia page)

“Coronavirus Travel Ban Traps Santa Barbara Couple in Peru” by Tyler Hayden

“Santa Barbara Teachers Must Learn New Ways to Teach Students” by Delaney Smith

“Santa Barbara Sewing Circles Make Face Masks for the Millions” by Jean Yamamura

“From Making Designer Tree Houses to Protective Gowns” by Nick Welsh

“Finding Comfort and Calm in Remote Teaching” by Rebecca Horrigan

“Santa Barbara’s Head of ICU Battles COVID-19” by Nick Welsh

“Santa Barbara’s Multilingual Messengers Bridge the Invisible Divide” by Delaney Smith

“Santa Barbara County’s Network of Nutrition” by Matt Kettmann

“Santa Barbara Works to Prevent Teen Suicides in the Pandemic” by Delaney Smith

“Zooming Away from Privacy” by Starshine Roshell

“Santa Barbara’s Unemployed in Limbo as COVID Relief Stalls in Senate” by Jean Yamamura

“Teaching Pods Land Among Some Santa Barbara Schoolchildren” by Delaney Smith

“Local Heroes 2020” by Indy Staff

Inside the Lompoc Prison Outbreak

Click here for the entire Lompoc Prison series.

“Sisters Say Brother Sick with COVID-19 Was Released from Lompoc Prison to Die” by Tyler Hayden

“Inmates and Families Panic as Lompoc Prison Goes into Lockdown” by Tyler Hayden

“Lompoc Prison Inmates and Families Describe ‘Cruel’ COVID-19 Conditions” by Tyler Hayden

“22 Days Inside Lompoc Prison’s COVID-19 ‘Hellhole’” by Tyler Hayden

Black Lives Matter

“A Week of Grief and Rage” by Nick Welsh

“Thousands at Santa Barbara Courthouse Protest the Murder of George Floyd” by Daniel Dreifuss and Delaney Smith

“Santa Barbara Commemorates Juneteenth”

“NBA Great Jamaal Wilkes Was Detained Just for Being Black” by John Zant

“Teens, Adults Confront School District with Anti-Racism Demands and Ethnic Studies Classes” by Delaney Smith

“Black Lives Matter Protest Sparks Name Change for Sambo’s” by Delaney Smith

Force Files

Click here for the entire Force Files series by Tyler Hayden

“The Light and Dark Sides of Santa Barbara’s Police Forces” by Tyler Hayden

“One Santa Barbara Deputy, Five Violent Deaths” by Tyler Hayden

In Other News…

“‘Extreme Isolation Cells’ Banned from Santa Barbara County Jail” by Delaney Smith

“‘Today the Devil Loses’: Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life Without Parole” by Jean Yamamura

“‘Conception’ Victims Memorialized on Anniversary of Deadly Disaster” by Daniel Dreifuss and Jean Yamamura

“La Artista Adriana Arriaga” by Charles Donelan

“Inside the Minds of Young Santa Barbara Voters” by Tyler Hayden

“Deborah Barnes Launches Website for Those Who Die on Streets” by Nick Welsh

“Santa Barbara Voters Say No to Trumpian Politics” by Nick Welsh

“‘Conception’ Captain Charged with Seaman’s Manslaughter” by Jean Yamamura

