Letters Those Numbers Have Faces

Just a note to say thank you, and let you know because of Tyler Hayden’s piece “Taken Too Soon,” putting names and faces to those lost by COVID-19, touches my heart.

I read the Independent daily but not the obits because I am personally not affected. But today, you are pointing out that I am affected by the COVID-19 numbers because of familiar faces of people I have known or their family member that I didn’t know had passed.

Maybe others will appreciate similar message that yes, those numbers have faces that matter, and just sometimes it is someone you’ve crossed paths with in your lifetime.

Today, mine is Al Reese. I didn’t know otherwise of his passing.

Thank you for all that you and the Independent are doing.

