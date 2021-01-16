Letters Protect Health and Safety

A homeless campsite is off the northbound Carrillo exit along with three or four large plastic bags full of garbage or something. It can easily be spotted from the side of the highway and has been there for more than a month.

I called the Santa Barbara police on January 10, and the Watch Commander said there was nothing the police department could do because city officials want the homeless people to stay there so they can keep track of them for COVID-19 purposes.

This creates a serious health and safety issue.

In October 2019, a fire broke out there as a result of someone living in a homeless campsite on Bath exit off the highway. ”I didn’t realize how bad this fire was, and I didn’t realize it was this close. [An employee working there] says the area is loaded with dry leaves and other fuel. With wind it would have spread and been significantly more damaging.” This is a quote from a KEYT story in October 2019.

This campsite is a serious violation of Health and Safety laws. I am contacting city health officials and city officials to get them to enforce Health and Safety laws. If residents in that area or driving by these campsites get hurt or worse, the city is going to be held liable, a major liability if there is a loss of life or massive property damage.

Thanks to the city, this homeless campsite has become a danger to the health and safety of the community, especially to those living or driving by that area.

It is time to use common sense and start making better decisions to protect the safety and health of the community as a whole.

In addition, this is an illegal campsite that should never have been allowed to exist in the first place.

