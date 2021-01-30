Letters This Is the Place

The family and I went to Olio Bottega, and it was fantastic!

It ranks as one of the best Italian/Mediterranean sandwiches (on homemade foccacia) and pastas around, with excellent, helpful, and way friendly service!

The quality of ingredients is top notch and so authentic. The Calabrese has a superb fresh mozzerella that melts in your mouth, with perfectly sliced outstanding prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil, evoo [extra-virgin olive oil]. The finoocchiona has excellent fennel salami with artichoke cream and eggplant a symphony of flavors.

The inhouse lasagna and pasta are superb. Everything they have on the menu is super good. And they have a great selection of Italian products also.

Bottega reminds me of Europe. So if you want the best authentic Mediterranean sandwich, pasta, and lasagna, this is the place.

As a native of Santa Barbara, this is for sure on my “go to ” list.

