Real Estate Village Properties Welcomes Billy Goldstein

Village Properties is pleased to welcome business development and marketing specialist Billy Goldstein to the company’s team of dedicated staff.

Goldstein will serve as Director of Business Development and Strategy. In this role he will work with founder and owner Renee Grubb to further grow the 25-year-old company, support the firm’s talented agents and staff and enhance its marketing reach. He will also help coordinate Village Properties’ new partnership with luxury real estate marketplace Forbes Global Properties.

“We are so pleased to have Billy on board as we enter this exciting new phase in our growth” said Grubb. “His depth of experience and skills will be invaluable to our team as we continue to build on 25 years of successfully providing world-class service to buyers and sellers along California’s Central Coast.”

Goldstein was a founding member of the development marketing team at Compass in New York, one of the country’s largest real estate companies. He has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate business, including in building and managing effective teams, maximizing sales production, developing business strategy, streamlining operations and project management, and leveraging market research.

A graduate of Union College of New York, Goldstein launched his real estate career at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, an industry leader in luxury residential development sales. Over eight years at the company and its affiliates, he worked in various roles, including as a research analyst, project manager, and salesperson. In 2014 he joined Compass as the Director of New Development, and later served as Managing Director, helping grow the company from a small rental firm to a national, full-service brokerage.

“Everyone I’ve met is incredibly friendly, supportive and engaged. I’m really excited to meet more of the agents and understand how I can help each of them uniquely expand their businesses, gain more market share, and expand the Village Properties brand,” Goldstein said. “My role is to add value through constructive refinements to an already stellar business. I’m looking forward to being a part of and complementing this amazing team.”

Goldstein moved to the Santa Barbara area last year, with his fiancée Sara. When not working, Goldstein enjoys going to the beach, playing golf and tennis, and hiking. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world.

For more information, visit villagesite.com

