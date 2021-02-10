Briefs Car Crashes Into Mesa Power Pole, Lights Out For 400 Customers

About 400 electric company customers throughout Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood will be without power until Thursday morning because of damage sustained by a power pole on the 600 block of Meigs Road by a driver in a single car collision. The driver is being evaluated for medical treatment and possible alcohol consumption. The car sustained mild damage, but the electric power pole was nearly severed. The three good Samaritans who pulled the driver from his vehicle reported that he seemed electrically charged at the time, police spokesperson Anthony Wagner said. They got him removed and away from possible harm. Traffic on Meigs Road will be blocked off so that repairs can proceed. Please be advised.

