Announcement KN95 Mask Distribution

WHAT: FREE Disposable and KN95 Masks

WHEN: Friday, February 26, 2021, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm

WHERE: Toyota of Santa Maria – new location North of Costco

Northern Santa Barbara County United Way has purchased several pallets of disposable and KN95 masks (over 380,000 masks) through their collaboration with Good360.

The masks will be distributed throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to non-profit agencies, schools, and city departments in collaboration with Toyota of Santa Maria, Community Partners will line up at Toyota of Santa Maria at their new location on Friday, February 26, from 3:00-5:00 pm to receive boxes or cartons of masks.

The KN95 masks work exactly like the U.S. N95 equivalent in that they filter 95% of particles in the air. They are said to capture particles measuring 0.3 microns in diameter. Although the Covid-19 virus is still technically smaller in size, the mask is considered a significant advantage in preventing it from entering the mask wearer’s system. New information suggests we should use masks with filtration as opposed to cloth masks.

During these difficult times, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way needs to get involved and support our communities with essential products and continue to serve the people in need. That’s what it means to LIVE UNITED™.

ABOUT NORTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY UNITED WAY

Bringing people together to solve our community’s toughest challenges in Education, Financial Stability, and Health. We fight for everyone in every community. We live United.

Add to Favorites