About Us Sunidhi Sridhar Does Double Duty During Internship UCSB Student Writing for Both A&E and News in the ‘Santa Barbara Independent’

Sunidhi Sridhar’s decision to attend UCSB was “kind of a last-minute decision,” but the Pleasanton native is “really happy with how everything turned out!” After starting as a biology major, Sridhar realized she was much more interested in the humanities and is now double-majoring in comparative literature and Spanish, which she’s been learning since elementary school.

She broke into journalism during her freshman year by writing for Artsweek, the entertainment section of UCSB’s Daily Nexus, where she has served as editor since the summer. “I definitely keep up with the latest news and trends in music, movies, entertainment, and celebrities/pop culture, so Artsweek felt like the natural decision. It’s been really fun and rewarding.”

Sridhar doubled down on that track by becoming a double-intern for the Independent this winter, writing for both the A&E section and the news department.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to connect with people in the community and bring their stories to more people, especially during these times,” said Sridhar. “It’s my first time doing any type of news writing. I would say that it’s been more of a learning process there, but I have already seen so much growth in my reporting skills and am more confident in my abilities as well, and that’s the main thing I wanted to achieve during my internship.”

See her work at independent.com/sridhar.

Add to Favorites