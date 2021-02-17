Letters Scholar of Trumpism

Two best predictors of Trump support aren’t economics or anxiety —they’re racial animus and Christian nationalist attitudes. What makes these people forgotten is that their view that people of color and non-Christians aren’t Americans has largely been discredited and rejected in much of America. Much of America has decided that “liberty and justice for all” means what it says and have settled on an expansive and inclusive view of the country. Trump voters reject that principle.

Once you understand this defining aspect, the Trump voters’ rock solid support for Trump despite his attacks on workers is clear. They don’t care about attacks on workers, because economics isn’t what motivates them. If anything, unions are bad because they work for liberty and economic justice for all and aren’t exclusionary.

Instead, Trump has offered these forgotten voters a clear voice. By preventing people of color from voting, granting special rights to Christians to disparage others, oppressing and denigrating women, pushing to expel brown people, citizens or not, Trump is their perfect embodiment. If you listen to Christian nationalists and racists, they are openly saying this. The press needs to listen, and their support will stop being a mystery.

