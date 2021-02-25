Environment Eight Arrested in Protest to Save San Marcos Foothills Protesters Block Bulldozers on Land Slated for High-End Housing Development

Deputies with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people early Thursday morning for blocking bulldozers on land slated for a high-end housing development on the West Mesa of the San Marcos Foothills.

Protesters with Save San Marcos Foothills claim the dozer work — to clear a 28-foot-wide path for three-quarters of a mile — would disturb the adjacent San Marcos Foothills Preserve, said to be one of the most biologically rich native grasslands on the South Coast. In addition, protesters objected that there were no Chumash monitors on the site to ensure no burial sites were disturbed. Furthermore, they noted it’s nesting season for birds such as the meadowlark and that the preliminary construction work would interfere.

Of the eight arrested, four were Chumash women who had parked themselves in front of the bulldozers at 5 a.m. Another protester had affixed himself to a nearby fence with bungee cords.

As of 11 a.m., back-up had arrived from the CHP, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Santa Barbara Police Department to keep other protesters from joining the two dozen still on the property. As long as they keep walking in circles, they are not at risk of being arrested.

Law enforcement officials are seeking to broker some negotiated agreement with the protesters and owners of the property, the Chadmar Group, a Santa Monica–based real estate development company. Chadmar had hoped to neutralize opposition by donating roughly 90 percent of the 377 acres of land they purchased several years ago from a prior developer and setting it aside for a natural preserve. But the natural charms of the San Marcos Foothills have engendered passionate loyalties for some dedicated environmentalists who have been fighting to save all of the property from development.

The battle over the San Marcos Foothills has been quietly raging for more than 20 years now. Environmentalists have sought to raise the $5.5 million the developers said the property is worth. To date, they have reportedly raised $1.3 million.

There is considerable dispute, however, about the $5.5 million figure now being bandied about. John Davies, PR consultant and political strategist for the developer, accused Marc Chytilo, attorney for Save San Marcos Foothills, of spreading misleading information. Davies said the land was worth no less than $18 million and that the developer had never agreed to the $5.5 million price tag. Chytilo said he never said the developers had and said the $5.5 million was based on an assessment — not an actual appraisal — of the land’s value in 2019 conducted by the Channel Islands Restoration. Chytilo said he has made several offers to the developers, but they have never responded to any of them.

Davies — a longtime political consultant — angrily denounced today’s protests, noting that Chadmar had agreed to dedicate 90 percent of the property to open space. If protests like this week’s are the pay-off, he questioned, why would other developers follow suit?

Some protesters have expressed concern that they did not come equipped in terms of food and drink for the long haul and are hoping that law enforcement officials will allow their supporters to keep them equipped with adequate nourishment.

Chadmar intends to build eight luxury homes initially and, after that, another 12 homes.

Some protesters showed up on-site last night, and many greeted the dawn determined to block the initial earth scraping needed for development to ensue. Bulldozer operators are on-site, as well, but are making no move to get past the protesters. Some protestors have objected that the four Chumash women were arrested with more force than was necessary, but otherwise, the event has been peaceful.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: The headline and story were updated to note that eight protesters have now been arrested. The story was also updated to note a dispute over the $5.5 million valuation of the property.

