Announcement COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Opening Each Monday Morning at 9 A.M. for Public Health Vaccination Sites

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – First dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments, through the Public Health vaccination sites, will become available to eligible Santa Barbara County residents every Monday morning at 9 a.m. Eligible sectors for these appointments include emergency services, agriculture and food service, and any remaining Phase 1A health care workers. With the expected arrival of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine next week, Public Health vaccination sites will feature this new vaccine opportunity in some clinics.

Santa Barbara County is expecting to receive 3,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week which will be distributed amongst healthcare providers and used at some Public Health vaccination sites. It is important to know that all three vaccines now authorized for emergency use are highly effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson & Johnson is delivered in a single dose, which means more people will be vaccinated in a shorter timeframe. This will allow Santa Barbara County to continue to see fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Read more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine here.

“Having an effective, fast-acting, one-dose vaccine at our disposal only enhances our ability to vaccinate every community member who wishes to receive the vaccine. This added tool propels us further forward towards the end of this pandemic, shared Van Do-Reynoso, Director for the Public Health Department. “With this added light at the end of the tunnel, I’d like to remind our community that now is not the time to drop our guard. Continue masking, practicing social distance, and getting tested.”

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., appointment registration links will be available at https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/. Eligible persons may also contact the County Call Center for assistance registering by dialing 2-1-1, and selecting option 4 after choosing language.

Separate clinics will continue to take place for educators in coordination with the Santa Barbara Education Office, private school administration, and Higher Education leaders. Appointments for educators are being distributed by the district, charter, private school, and higher education administration. Appointments for child care workers are coordinated through the Children’s Resource and Referral Agency for Santa Barbara County.

Additionally, CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid Pharmacy, through vaccine allocated directly by the Federal Government, are also offering vaccine appointments to all eligible sectors including emergency services, agriculture and food industry, educators and child care, health care workers and those ages 65 and older. Other local pharmacies and hospitals continue to offer appointments to health care workers and those ages 65 and older.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook

County of Santa Barbara: www.CountyofSB.org, Twitter, Facebook

2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 if calling from within the county; or call (800) 400-1572 if calling from outside the area.

Community Wellness Team Information and Referral Line: (805) 364-2750

Add to Favorites