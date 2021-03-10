Letters A Disappointed Taxpayer

Dear City Council and City Managers,

I am writing in regard to the State Street “pedestrian mall.” Pedestrian being the key word here — it means on foot! I am really bothered by the new bike rules, horrid green paint, and density created. And with no public input!

I live downtown, and it is now difficult to go on State Street if you want to socially distance and not be near unmasked people. Most pedestrians are masked. The same cannot be said for bike riders, who are approximately 15-20 percent masked. Bikes whiz through. There is not enough room to walk and avoid those unmasked with a 10-foot-ish swath of green space nixed from the walking option.

Most other cities that have these “promenades” do not allow bikes to be ridden on them. Instead they allow them to be walked, as should scooters, skateboards, and other wheeled modes of transportations. Take a walk, slow down, mask up, shop, eat, enjoy safely!

I am so disappointed in this recent decision to paint our streets and limit pedestrian space in what was intended to be a pedestrian mall. Have y’all polled local merchants, restaurants, and pedestrians down there as to there their thoughts? When State was originally closed, there were signs asking people to walk their bikes. What happened in the interim to suggest this new policy?

