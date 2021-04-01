Announcement Celebrated Psychologist and Best-Selling Author Dr. Lisa Damour Joins Marymount’s Annual Speaker Series

Santa Barbara, Ca. (April 2, 2021) – As part of their annual Speaker Series, Marymount of Santa Barbara is bringing in New York Times best-selling author and expert on helping children and adolescents manage stress and anxiety, Dr. Lisa Damour on April 8th.

Dr. Damour will share with the community her research, experience, and insights on how to best help students thrive in stressful times. Dr. Damour is the Executive Director of the Laurel School Center for Research on Girls. In addition to contributing regularly to CBS News, Damour also writes the monthly adolescence column for the Well Family section of the New York Times.

“We are ecstatic to have a brilliant thought leader like Dr. Damour share her wisdom gleaned from years of experience on helping students cope with obstacles and find joy,” Head of School, Chris Broderick, said. “With all of the challenges this pandemic has brought, there couldn’t be a better time to have such a seasoned expert join us in ensuring our students properly process their emotions and feel their best.”

Dr. Damour currently serves on the Advisory Board of Parents magazine and is the author of two New York Times best-selling books including, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.

Graduating with honors from Yale University, Dr. Damour worked for the Yale Child Study Center before earning her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Michigan. She now also works as a Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University.

Marymount’s annual Speaker Series invites a selection of authors and industry experts to share their expertise on important issues and themes related to childhood and adolescent development. Internationally recognized author Grant Lichtman began the series this year with his talk on raising creative and critical thinkers and Eboo Patel, author and community activist will speak on celebrating the diversity of our values and beliefs on May 6th.

Dr. Damour will speak from 12:00-1:00 p.m on April 8th. All Speaker Series are open to the community and will be held via Zoom due to the pandemic. To RSVP, please email info@marymountsb.org. Zoom links will be emailed prior to the event.



