Announcement MTD TO SOLICIT INPUT ON PROPOSED SERVICE CHANGES THROUGH SURVEY AND VIRTUAL MEETINGS

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD is hosting two public outreach meetings in April and May, and is inviting the public to take a brief survey giving feedback on proposed service changes to local bus service. While the usual public in-person meetings cannot take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are still several ways for people to learn more and weigh in on the proposals.

These meetings are held annually in the spring to receive input on the proposed changes that would go into effect on August 16, 2021.

The proposed changes include:

Partial or full restoration of service on Lines 15x, 16, 27, and 28

Continued suspension of service on Lines 10, 36, 37, 90, 91, and 92

Termination of the Downtown and Waterfront Shuttle service

MTD invites the public to learn more and to give feedback via an online survey that explains all the proposed changes at www.sbmtd.gov/servicechanges. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

MTD is hosting two virtual community meetings on the Zoom platform that will include a presentation about the proposed service changes, and an opportunity to record input from the public. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

The virtual community meeting webinars will be held at the following times:

Virtual Service Change Community Meeting Webinar #1

Wednesday, April 26th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Registration link for Meeting #1: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R9HVJXdSQIqmlQvBy8pewg

Virtual Service Change Community Meeting Webinar #2

Tuesday, May 11th from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Registration link for Meeting #2: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_22qsG8gARWWnih5kx35j3w

The same information will be shared at both meetings, and the meeting will be recorded.

In addition to the meetings listed above, a presentation on the proposed changes will be given at the May 11th meeting of the Isla Vista Community Services District Board of Directors. The meeting begins at 6:00pm.

For questions on proposed service changes, the public may contact Santa Barbara MTD at 805-963-3364 or email info@sbmtd.gov.

