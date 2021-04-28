Coronavirus News Appointment-Free Vaccines in Santa Barbara County

Both County Public Health and Cottage Health announced they are holding walk-in clinics without appointment on Thursday and Friday, April 29-30. Public Health’s clinics are dispensing Moderna, except where noted. Cottage is offering Pfizer, which can be given to people as young as 16 years old, who should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

County residents can simply walk into the clinics for a vaccine:

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

In Santa Barbara, Public Health’s mobile vaccination clinics pops up at Earl Warren Showgrounds (3400 Calle Real) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson “one and done” vaccine will be given.

Public Health will dispense Moderna at the Carter-Duncan Corporation (5427 Hollister Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Goleta Cottage Hospital (Hollipat Center Drive parking lot) offers a walk-in clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Public Health’s vaccination clinic moves to Guadalupe Ranch Acres (1050 Escalante St.) from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. where they will dispense Moderna

Goleta Cottage Hospital (Hollipat Center Drive parking lot) holds a second day for the walk-in clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Public Health appears at Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center (4689 Hwy. 166) in New Cuyama 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

In Santa Barbara, Public Health parks its clinic at The Lark (131 Anacapa St.) in the Funk Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In Santa Maria, Public Health will be at the UDW Union Hall (402 S. Miller St.) from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Public Health’s clinic will be at the UFW/MICOP location (108 S. Pine St.) in Santa Maria from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

Public Health returns to Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the above locations and times, appointments can also be made for vaccines at multiple pharmacies throughout the county and through California’s MyTurn appointment system (myturn.ca.gov). The links can be found at the Public Health vaccine webpage here. As more vaccine becomes available, appointments are becoming easier to obtain.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites