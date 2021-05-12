Announcement

Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony

Wed May 12, 2021 | 5:08pm

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 12, 2021

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or become disabled in the line of duty. Additionally, he proclaimed the week on which it falls, as Police Week, in recognition of the service given by officers who, night and day, protect communities in which they serve. These dates were further established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.

This year, National Police Week is May 9-15, 2021. The Santa Barbara Police Department is honoring those fallen law enforcement heroes that have given their lives or become disabled in the line of duty for the safety, protection, and service to their community.

This Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00am, we will honor those law enforcement officers with a ceremony on the front steps of the Santa Barbara Police Department (215 E. Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA). We encourage all who wish to remember those fallen officers to please join us.

