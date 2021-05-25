Briefs Loma Fire Arson Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged with starting the TV Hill fire Thursday evening pleaded not guilty to arson of an inhabited structure, attempted arson, and reckless burning on Monday.

Victor Angel Hernandez, 23, was arrested that Thursday night for allegedly starting the fire in the Loma Alta Drive area that burned over seven acres and damaged several structures.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites