Briefs Two New Delta Variant COVID Cases in Santa Barbara County This Makes at Least Four Cases Countywide

At least two new cases of COVID-19 resulting from the Delta variant were identified in Santa Barbara County.

Two cases resulting from the Delta variant had previously been identified by the UC Santa Barbara Virology Laboratory through variant surveillance in late April. The variant has been labeled a variant of concern by the CDC and is known to have increased transmissibility. Public Health officials are investigating both of the new cases.

“These cases serve as a reminder that even as our progress continues towards the end, our community is still in a pandemic,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director.

“We have a tried-and-true method of preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the COVID-19 Delta variant, and that is getting vaccinated. If you are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated, we urge you to get your first shot as soon as possible.”

