Announcement Anonymous Gun Buyback at Earl Warren Showgrounds

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, August 21, 2021

Press Conference at Santa Barbara City Hall on Friday, July 30 at noon.

Coalition Against Gun Violence & Santa Barbara Police Department will exchange gift cards for unwanted firearms to make our homes and streets safer

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) July 22, 2021 — The Coalition Against Gun Violence, the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Police Department will host the 6th Anonymous Gun Buyback at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon. Donors will receive a $100 Smart & Final Gift Card for each handgun or rifle and $200 gift cards for an assault weapon.

“Our past five Gun Buybacks exceeded all expectations,” said Toni Wellen, CAGV Chair Emeritus. The group collected 1,169 firearms and 12 assault weapons at prior events. “We know that these weapons will never be used in a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting, therefore many homes and our community are safer.”

The event is designed to protect the identity of those turning in guns, even illegal guns, which are accepted under the supervision of Santa Barbara Police Department. Participants will be asked to place firearms in the trunk of their car and enter the queue. Police will contact drivers, remove the firearms and provide a chit under the windshield wiper to exchange for the appropriate value in gift cards. Guns are disposed of under the care of SBPD.

Wellen said, “Every child lost to gun violence is your child. Each death diminishes us. Silence is not an option—inaction is not an option. Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths.” Each year in the US, over 40,000 people die by gun violence and suicide by gun.

Statistically, having a gun in your home is more dangerous for you and your family, especially if you have young children or teens. Although it is impossible to know the intent of a gun purchase, it is notable that people who purchased firearms during the pandemic are 70 percent more likely to be suicidal than other firearm owners.

Join Us for a Press Conference at Santa Barbara City Hall on Friday, July 30 at noon.

Coalition Against Gun Violence, Santa Barbara Police Department and both Local and State Representatives will join on the steps of City Hall to discuss the importance of ending gun violence in our communities and the excellent opportunity presented by the Anonymous Gun Buyback.

Contact: Toni Wellen, (805) 895-0477, toni@silcom.com – Catherine Swysen, (805) 689-6605, cswysen@sangerswysen.com



Sponsors: City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Police Department, Supervisors Hart, Hartmann and Williams, Mayor Wade Nomura, City of Carpinteria, Mayor Paula Perotte, City of Goleta, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Smart & Final.



