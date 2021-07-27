Announcement Draughtsmen + Deckers + SBBT = Buy a Beer. Build a Community.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Better Together Partners with Draughtsmen Aleworks for a Series of Charity Beers Brewed by the Local Brewery Santa Barbara brewery Draughtsmen Aleworks expands on its altruistic nature and charity pint night by producing a series of charity beers benefiting local nonprofit organizations. The first beer in the series is a collaboration with Deckers Brands and Santa Barbara Better Together (SBBT), a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation that gave over $1 million dollars to support small businesses throughout Santa Barbara County that were impacted by COVID-19. A portion of the beer sales will go to Santa Barbara Better Together’s grant fund. Santa Barbara Better Together aims to be small businesses’ biggest advocate in Santa Barbara County. Committee members have partnered with local businesses like Deckers Brands to provide funds and support to help small businesses thrive. SBBT’s goal is to raise an additional $10,000 this summer to support small businesses and economic vitality in the community.

“Draughtsmen Aleworks was supported during a difficult time with a grant from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund. This charity beer series allows us to give back to our community in a very personal and meaningful way,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks. “Our partnership with SBBT is exciting and just the beginning of positively affecting the health and well-being of other local businesses and nonprofits.”

This next event is scheduled to take place in Santa Barbara downtown at Mosaic Locale. Saturday, June 31st we will have Authentic Argentinian empanadas and BBQ serving tri-tip and chiripa sandwiches from Buena Onda. Draughtsmen Aleworks will be selling the SBBT co-branded beer. Mosaic’s new neighbors at the Crush Bar will be selling wine with a % of sales that will benefit Santa Barbara Better Together. There will be live music with local favorites Joystix, playing classic rock classic 80’s music from 6- 8pm in the Mosaic Courtyard.

Add to Favorites