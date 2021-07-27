Announcement

Draughtsmen + Deckers + SBBT = Buy a Beer. Build a Community.

By Santa Barbara Better Together and Draughtsmen Aleworks
Tue Jul 27, 2021 | 9:53am
Santa Barbara Better Together Partners with Draughtsmen Aleworks for a Series of  Charity Beers Brewed by the Local Brewery Santa Barbara brewery Draughtsmen  Aleworks expands on its altruistic nature and charity pint night by producing a series of  charity beers benefiting local nonprofit organizations. The first beer in the series is a  collaboration with Deckers Brands and Santa Barbara Better Together (SBBT), a field of  interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation that gave over $1 million dollars to  support small businesses throughout Santa Barbara County that were impacted by COVID-19. A portion of the beer sales will go to Santa Barbara Better Together’s grant  fund. Santa Barbara Better Together aims to be small businesses’ biggest advocate in  Santa Barbara County. Committee members have partnered with local businesses like  Deckers Brands to provide funds and support to help small businesses thrive. SBBT’s  goal is to raise an additional $10,000 this summer to support small businesses and  economic vitality in the community. 

“Draughtsmen Aleworks was supported during a difficult time with a grant from the  Santa Barbara Better Together Fund. This charity beer series allows us to give back to  our community in a very personal and meaningful way,” said Tami Snow, Partner at  Draughtsmen Aleworks. “Our partnership with SBBT is exciting and just the beginning of  positively affecting the health and well-being of other local businesses and nonprofits.” 

This next event is scheduled to take place in Santa Barbara downtown at Mosaic  Locale. Saturday, June 31st we will have Authentic Argentinian empanadas and BBQ serving tri-tip and chiripa sandwiches from Buena Onda. Draughtsmen Aleworks will be  selling the SBBT co-branded beer. Mosaic’s new neighbors at the Crush Bar will be  selling wine with a % of sales that will benefit Santa Barbara Better Together. There will  be live music with local favorites Joystix, playing classic rock classic 80’s music from 6- 8pm in the Mosaic Courtyard. 

