Briefs Goleta District-Boundary Workshop Takes Place Outside Today

The City of Goleta’s last District Election Workshop has been moved outdoors this evening in recognition of the increased presence of the coronavirus Delta variant. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask if they must be closer than six feet from others.

The map-drawing tutorial and hands-on session takes place outside City Hall (130 Cremona Dr.) starting at 6 p.m. It follows in the wake of two previous sessions, one online and one in person, that has residents taking part in drawing the proposed new districts that will elect Goleta’s councilmembers for the first time in 2022.

For more information, visit DrawGoleta.org. Maps are due by January 6, 2022, to be considered among the finalists. Questions? Call the city clerk at (805) 961-7505 or email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

