Briefs Fiesta Pequeña and Noches de Ronda Canceled

At 5:12 p.m. on the day before La Fiesta Pequeña launched the 2021 Old Spanish Days celebration, El Segundo Vice Presidente David Bolton sent an email that briefly stated that Pequeña, set for Wednesday evening on the steps of the Old Mission, was canceled “to any public viewing.” Bolton noted the Noches de Ronda, or nightly dances at the courthouse, were also canceled.

He believed DIGS!, Thursday’s Celebración de los Dignatarios at the Santa Barbara Zoo, and “Horsemen,” apparently referring to Friday’s Horsemen’s Rendezvous at The Carriage and Western Art Museum, would continue. The zoo event was for ticket holders, and the Horsemen event was a private one.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

