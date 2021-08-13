Letters Drought

California is in the worse drought in memory. Lakes are drying up, and power from them has ceased.

Thanks to the Democrats, water and power are going to be in short supply.

The water problem is that the state has to release much of the state rivers into the ocean for some small fish. That is why the valley can’t grow food for lack of water.

The other problem these Democrats have created intentionally is create a power shortage for California by shutting down nuclear power plants. When bad weather causes power failures, the nuclear plants were still pumping out power for Californians. They have shut down the nuclear plants so we have to depend on power from dams, wind power, and blowhards from the Democrat Party.

If we get some freezing weather, like I remember we had in the late 1940s, where is our heat going to be generated?

The Northeast just had some frigid weather that had people worrying about freezing to death. Think about this: in the 1960s, a hard freeze hit the New England states. Back then they had a nuclear power plant that was putting out power 24 hours and seven days a week with very little need for workers to be there.

The weather does change but, now some scientists are saying that it is getting colder. Are we surprised? They keep lying to us to gain more money for their personal bank accounts. How many Democrats are not rich?

