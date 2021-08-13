Briefs Sheriff’s Investigating Gun Store Burglary in Old Town Goleta Detectives Believe Suspect Entered Through a Hole on Side of Building and Stole ‘Numerous Firearms’



Deputies believe that the suspect(s) entered through a “large hole in the side” of Goodland Guns on Thursday. | Credit: SBSO

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary reported on Thursday at Goodland Guns on Hollister Avenue, where the suspect — or suspects — are thought to have entered through a hole on the side of the building.

Deputies responded to a call reporting the break-in at the firearms store and learned that “numerous firearms” had been stolen, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Deputies believe that the suspect(s) entered through a “large hole in the side of the building near the roofline.” Sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians processed the scene for evidence and are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the incident.

There have been no arrests in connection with the burglary, and the Sheriff’s Office has yet to release information regarding the number or type of weapons stolen from the shop.

Zick encouraged anyone with information about this crime to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150, through the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171, or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

