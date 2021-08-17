Announcement Free Family-to-Family Education Program for Family Members of Adults Living with a Mental Health Disorder

This 8-session education program is designed to help family members understand and support their loved one while maintaining their own well-being.

Santa Barbara, Ca, August 17, 2021– Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session education program for family members of adults living with a mental health disorder that will be held from Wednesday, September 22 – Wednesday, November 10th. This course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved one while maintaining their own well-being.

The class will cover information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions and is taught by trained teachers who are also family members that know what it is like to have a loved one struggling with a mental health disorder.

The class is offered through NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for those affected by mental health disorders.

“NAMI’s Family-to-Family gave me the information to understand what mental illness is and how to help my loved one get on a path to recovery,” said former attendee, Leonard M. “Since taking the course I have learned better ways to interact, which has helped our relationship to find a better balance.”

Family-to-Family’s north county presentation will be online via ZOOM. The south county presentation will be online via ZOOM or in a classroom setting depending on COVID allowances. Preregistration is required.

For south county information, or to register, contact Ramona Winner, Family Advocate at 805-884-8440, ext. 3206. For north county, contact Maria Perez, or call, 805-441-3325.

About Mental Wellness Center

The Mental Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness around mental health by providing supportive programming, education, and housing in Santa Barbara. For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, visit: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

