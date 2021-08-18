News Collision on Cathedral Oaks Leaves Goleta Motorcyclist Dead Cause of Accident Is Currently Under Investigation, Drugs or Alcohol ‘Not a Factor’ for Driver

Mikha Benedictus | Credit: Courtesy

A fatal collision on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros and Glen Annie Road Tuesday left one motorcyclist dead, with the cause of the crash still under investigation.

The accident forced Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies to close the road overnight to investigate the collision, which was reported at 8:36 p.m. as a traffic collision involving a “sedan and a motorcycle,” according to a statement from Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

“When responders arrived, they found a red Kawasaki partially wedged under a green Subaru sedan, “ Zick said. “Responders immediately pronounced the motorcyclist deceased.”

The deceased was Mikha Benedictus, 22, a Goleta resident who was previously a member of the SBCC Men’s Golf Team.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team; however, Zick said, “It is apparent that drugs, alcohol, impairment, and distraction were not a factor for the driver of the Subaru.”

